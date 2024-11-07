Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$101.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$108.30.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PBH traded down C$0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 118,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,194. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$75.67 and a 52 week high of C$97.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.54.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.