DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $19.20. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 6,991,084 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 27.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

