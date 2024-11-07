Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.65. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 120,239 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LILA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 20.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $120,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

