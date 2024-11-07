US Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

US Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.2 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.67.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
