Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

COOK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $427.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.25. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $168.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 398.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 712.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

