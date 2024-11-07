Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$81.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

Shares of BEI.UN traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$71.49. 115,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$64.40 and a 12-month high of C$91.81.

In related news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

