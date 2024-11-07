Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$81.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.
BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.