Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $23,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after acquiring an additional 187,934 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after acquiring an additional 277,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average is $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $150.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

