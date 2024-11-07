Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,418 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 250,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,236,000 after buying an additional 239,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.82. 91,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,502. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

