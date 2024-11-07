JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $154.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $161.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.27.

ELF stock traded up $17.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,929,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average of $156.46. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,693,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after acquiring an additional 383,478 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $61,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

