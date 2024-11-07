Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.50. 106,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.
Several brokerages have commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
