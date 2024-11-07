Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.48, but opened at $94.00. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $101.07, with a volume of 56,273 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,478.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.41.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

