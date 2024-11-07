JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $635.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $635.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.67.

Shares of HUBS traded up $60.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $658.00. 937,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.41 and a 200-day moving average of $545.99. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,215.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,506.16 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

