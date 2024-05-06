Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $203.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.