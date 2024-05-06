Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $13.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $311.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 872.81%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,872.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,872.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $51,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 233,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,819 shares of company stock valued at $270,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

