SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Holdings Decreased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 356,862 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 522,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,574,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,348,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 325,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

