Savant Capital LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,657,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $121,254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

