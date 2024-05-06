Savant Capital LLC Purchases 433 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
