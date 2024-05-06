Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Lessened by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $129.17 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

