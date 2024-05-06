PHX Minerals (PHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.89.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Mark T. Behrman purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $74,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,326.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $87,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

