PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $23.00 at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Get PG&E alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCG

PG&E Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in PG&E by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,009,000 after buying an additional 446,848 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PG&E by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 76,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 881,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.