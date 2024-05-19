Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.59.

Walmart stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

