Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.

EEFT stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

