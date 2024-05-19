Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$28.50.

EFN stock opened at C$24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.40.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

