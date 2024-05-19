Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 162,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 152,551 shares.The stock last traded at $42.10 and had previously closed at $42.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also

