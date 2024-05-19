Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Raised to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $225,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,256,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,797.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498. 56.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.