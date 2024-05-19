Guggenheim Downgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Neutral

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

LAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.55.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LAD opened at $268.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $218.99 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

