Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NanoXplore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.75.

TSE:GRA opened at C$2.45 on Friday. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at NanoXplore

In other NanoXplore news, Senior Officer Pierre-Yves Terrisse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$26,800.00. Insiders bought a total of 34,780 shares of company stock valued at $88,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

