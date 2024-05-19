Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

SYRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SYRS opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 395.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 163,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

