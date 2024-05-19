Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 237.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Immutep Price Performance

Immutep stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Immutep by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immutep by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

