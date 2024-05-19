Comparing Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ryvyl and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ryvyl alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $65.87 million 0.15 -$53.10 million ($8.78) -0.18 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.49 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Ryvyl and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leafbuyer Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryvyl.

Profitability

This table compares Ryvyl and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -67.01% N/A -19.58% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.26, suggesting that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryvyl beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.