Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

