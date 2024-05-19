National Bankshares Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$33.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EFN opened at C$24.38 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$24.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.94.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

