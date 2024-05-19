GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $70.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.49. GitLab has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sundeep Bedi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $527,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,758.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GitLab by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after buying an additional 3,096,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,591,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,918,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

