Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $162.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on H. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.56.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $149.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock worth $326,572,489. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.