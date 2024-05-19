Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.32.

Shares of TTWO opened at $147.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average is $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

