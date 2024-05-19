Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Shares of LSCC opened at $72.96 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

