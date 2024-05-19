AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of AEON Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AEON Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.

Get AEON Biopharma alerts:

AEON Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of AEON opened at $1.53 on Friday. AEON Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma ( NASDAQ:AEON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AEON Biopharma by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 549,207 shares during the period. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.