Scotiabank Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$27.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE:EFN opened at C$24.38 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$24.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0547496 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

