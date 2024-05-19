Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CL King

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. CL King’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CBRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $116.05.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

