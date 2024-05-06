The GEO Group (GEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The GEO Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The GEO Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:GEO opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

