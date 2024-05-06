Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $141,940.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $173,209.74.

On Friday, April 5th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $171,329.58.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $164,396.49.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.