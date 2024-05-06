Savant Capital LLC Sells 644 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

