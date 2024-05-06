Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Susquehanna

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

