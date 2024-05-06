TD Cowen Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.76.

NYSE FND opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,164 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

