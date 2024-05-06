Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,459 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,449,000 after purchasing an additional 389,596 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $251.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.07. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

