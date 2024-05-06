Amalgamated Bank Acquires 8,595 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $115.33 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

