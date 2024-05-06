STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY24 guidance at $8.60-$8.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.600-8.700 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $207.82 on Monday. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $185.22 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.09.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

