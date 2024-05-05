Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.34. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

