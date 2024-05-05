Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.30 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

