Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.30 EPS.
NYSE APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60.
In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
