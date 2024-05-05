Getaround (NYSE:GETR) vs. Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Financial Review

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) and Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Getaround and Zoomcar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoomcar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Zoomcar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Zoomcar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Getaround and Zoomcar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -156.78% -496.56% -66.37% Zoomcar N/A -13.53% 48.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getaround and Zoomcar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $72.68 million 0.26 -$113.95 million ($1.23) -0.16 Zoomcar N/A N/A -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Zoomcar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Getaround.

Risk & Volatility

Getaround has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoomcar has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoomcar beats Getaround on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

